City man murders wife, wraps body in blanket

Accused held on May 30, three days after murder

SHILLONG, June 19: Even as the killing of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya continues to grab media attention, another case of murder involving a young woman from Shillong has come to the fore.

The crime happened on May 27, when the entire state was rocked by the sensational disappearance of Indore couple Raja and Sonam in Sohra and the barrage of accusations against the state and its people.

The police recently arrested Donald Sohtun, the husband of the deceased Priya Khongstia. Her body was found stuffed in a blanket at their residence.

The seemingly missing-person mystery turned grim when the landlord of their rented accommodation at Nongrah Nonglum discovered the woman’s decomposed body on May 30.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, “The accused has been arrested. He surrendered on the same day following a chase by the police.”

“The body was found after three days (on May 30). We visited the place of occurrence. Forensic team and the dog squad were also there. The weapon used to murder the woman was a stone, thrown close by. The K9 sniffed and traced the stone. We have recovered it,” the SP further stated.

Stating that the accused is now in judicial custody, he said the police are treating it as a “special report case”. The charge sheet will be filed soon, he added.

According to the police, the motive behind the murder was suspicion followed by a violent confrontation.

“There was an altercation between the husband and the wife. Husband was suspecting her of having an affair and that’s when he hit her. The murder took place at night,” Syiem said.