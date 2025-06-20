CM highlights push for decentralised governance

Conrad lays foundation of Addl Secretariat Complex in Tura

SHILLONG, June 19: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Additional Secretariat Complex at Dakopgre in Tura, marking what he described as a “historic” step towards decentralised governance and a long-cherished dream for the people of the Garo Hills.

Speaking at the public event attended by nearly 8,000 people, he said, “It is a day for each one of us to remember. We should express our gratitude to the Almighty. The Additional Secretariat Complex is not just a building, but a testament to the fulfilment of the aspirations of our people.”

The Rs 156-crore project, he noted, would bring critical government services closer to the residents of all five districts of Garo Hills, ending years of struggle for access to administrative facilities.

“The people can now look forward to most of the government services being delivered from Tura. Hence, this is a very important project for the state and particularly Garo Hills and its people,” Sangma said.

While underlining his government’s focus on strengthening public infrastructure across the state, the Chief Minister updated on the ongoing Rs 1,800-crore New Secretariat project in Shillong. “We are creating infrastructure, keeping in mind the next 100 years. We want to ensure that administration is not just closer to the people but easily accessible,” he said. He added that the development of infrastructure is being pursued with an eye on balanced growth in every district and block. “Be it new block offices, sub-division buildings, old and new district offices, health infrastructure, police infrastructure, or education, we have put our thrust for holistic development of the state,” Sangma said.

Highlighting gaps in infrastructure in the region, he pointed out that while South Garo Hills celebrated its 33rd foundation day a day earlier, the construction of its Deputy Commissioner’s office complex has recently commenced. “There has been concern for poor infrastructure in the region, and the MDA government has scripted a road map to achieve its target to ensure that Meghalaya is one of the best states in the country.”

He said that funds have been sanctioned for all blocks across the state, and efforts are underway to upgrade administrative and police infrastructure, alongside health facilities.

“Bringing administration closer to people is not just a statement; we mean it and are doing it systematically,” Sangma said, informing the public about the ongoing construction of Mini Secretariat buildings in Jowai and Pynursla. “Administrative setup will ensure effective delivery of services to the people,” he emphasised.

The upcoming Additional Secretariat in Tura will consist of three complexes, including the Chief Minister’s complex, which is scheduled to be completed by January 21, 2027. “We aim to inaugurate the CM complex on January 21, 2027, and provide maximum services to the people,” he said.

The new facility will include dedicated spaces for the Chief Minister, Cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials, along with offices for various government departments.

Present at the ceremony were Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and Cabinet Ministers A.T. Mondal, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marcuise Marak, Shakliar Warjri, Rakkam A. Sangma, Paul Lyngdoh, Alexander L. Hek, Comingone Ymbon, along with several MLAs from the Garo Hills region.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the recently sanctioned Rs 950-crore Tura Bypass, which aims to ease congestion in the town. “Shillong, Tura, Jowai, Nongstoin, and Williamnagar… if we only develop towns and cities, we are not achieving our mission to make Meghalaya developed. Hence, our attention is on rural areas. District-wise and constituency-wise, we are working with concerted efforts to develop,” he concluded.