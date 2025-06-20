Key structure in place as NHIDCL eyes Umshyrpi bridge completion

SHILLONG, June 19: The NHIDCL has installed four massive girders for the construction of the Umshyrpi bridge at Rilbong.

The success of this critical work has made the corporation optimistic about completing the work on the first package of the Shillong-Dawki Road project by December this year.

Officials said that the installation of the four girders for the bridge was a massive challenge since the area is hilly and they were not allowed to work during the day.

The NHIDCL worked 7-8 hours at night consecutively to achieve the feat despite several challenges and roadblocks, leading to frustration among people who could not use the road at night. “It was a herculean task, and safety was our topmost priority as we were dealing with massive cranes, girders, bad weather, limited visibility, difficult terrain, and some frustrated people, but we are all relieved now,” an official said.

Following the installation of the girder, the NHIDCL is working on the slab-casting of the bridge.

The officials also said they have completed the work on four minor bridges on package 1, which is a four-lane road. The work on 25 out of 27 culverts on the package has been completed, too. “Now, we are working on a vehicular underpass in the 101 HQ area,” the official said, adding that the structural work is 90% completed and the road has started to take a four-lane shape.

The project comprises a couple of Greenfield bypasses. One of these, 1.9 km long, is coming up in the 3rd Mile area, while the other is being built at the 8th Mile. Its length will be 2.9 km.

The officials also said the work on the entire package would have been completed in a couple of months had there been no prolonged monsoon.