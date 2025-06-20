Friday, June 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Police custody of Sonam, Raj extended by two days

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 19: The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Shillong on Thursday extended the police remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha by two days in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.
The court sent the three alleged henchmen – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi – to 14-day judicial custody.
Sonam and the four co-accused were brought to the court in a police convoy under tight security arrangements.
Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra and advocate Jyoti Marak appeared on behalf of the prosecution. Sudip Rana and Preeti Pradhan were the legal aids of the accused persons.
Earlier in the day, all five accused were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical examinations. They were brought to the court in the late evening. The hearing lasted around 40 minutes.
The Additional Public Prosecutor refused to answer on the two-day extension of police remand of Sonam and Kushwaha, prime accused in the case.
Earlier, the court had sent all five accused to eight-day police remand.

