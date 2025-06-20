Raj Kushwaha is ‘Sanjay Verma’, EKH SP confirms

SHILLONG, June 19: East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that the name “Sanjay Verma” is a fictitious identity, used by Raj Kushwaha on Truecaller. He said the volume of communication between Sonam and Raj was extensive—as many as 239 calls in 39 days.

“I don’t know how this name emanated. Sanjay Verma is just a fictitious name registered in Truecaller. The number pertains to Raj Kushwaha himself. The tally of calls between Raj and Sonam is huge,” Syiem stated.

On Sonam’s second mobile phone, he said, “We are still looking for it. We believe it is with the jewellery and other items which Sonam has left behind.”

The SP added that while the police had initially hoped to retrieve the items during their visit, they suspect that the belongings have since been moved. “The team is ascertaining who has taken them and where these items are.”

On whether Sonam and Raja’s brothers, Govind and Vipin, will be called for further questioning, Syiem said questioning has already been conducted in Indore. He added that the identity of the driver, who took Sonam to Uttar Pradesh, was ascertained on Thursday.

Regarding Devi Singh, who had uploaded two videos featuring Sonam and other accused, Syiem said, “We have reached out to him, but he is yet to respond. We have taken it up so that his statement can be recorded.”

The SP concluded by saying, “Interrogation is on and a lot of questioning is ongoing. As we dig into the case, we uncover more facts. We are trying to get the complete picture. That is the whole purpose of seeking police custody.”

SIT quizzes over 20 people in Indore

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police, which arrived here on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into Raja’s murder, has questioned around 20 people, including Sonam and Raj Kushwaha’s family members, to date.

Apart from the family members, Meghalaya Police also visited Sonam’s brother Govind Raghuvanshi’s plywood factory and questioned employees working there, who were known to Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, key accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

During cross-examination of arrested accused — Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and his three friends — the Meghalaya Police learnt that they had discussed the entire plan to execute crime at a restaurant located in Super Corridor area in Indore.

The owner of the restaurant, where Sonam and Raj Kushwaha along with others reportedly planned the murder, is also said to be “under suspicion”.

The SIT also questioned a taxi driver, identified as Pramod Saha, who is suspected to have taken Sonam to Uttar Pradesh from Indore after Meghalaya Police began to zero down on the suspects.

In another development, Raj Kushwaha’s grandmother died in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district following a heart attack.

According to family members, Ramlali had gone into deep shock ever since Raj was arrested and named as the prime suspect in the honeymoon murder case.

Family sources say she had stopped eating and remained withdrawn for days. Late Tuesday night, she suffered a heart attack and died. (With inputs from agencies)