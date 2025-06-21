Saturday, June 21, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

World No. 1 Sinner loses to Alexander Bublik at Halle

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

HALLE (Germany), June 20: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner was upended by Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at the Halle grass-court tournament Thursday.
Sinner, the Halle defending champion, was playing in his first tournament since losing a five-set thriller to Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland-Garros final.
The three-time Grand Slam champion had beaten Yannick Hanfmann in the first round this week, but the big-serving Bublik gained some revenge after having lost to Sinner in the quarterfinals in Paris.
“It’s a special one — I had never beaten the top one (No. 1) in the world, that’s an accomplishment,” Bublik, who is ranked 45th, said in his on-court interview.
The Kazakhstan player recorded 36 winners and 15 aces against the top-seeded Sinner in the Wimbledon warmup tournament.
“I just kept serving, kept putting him in uncomfortable positions and it worked well,” said Bublik, the 2023 Halle champion who will face Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals. (AP)

Previous article
WADA numbers show India has highest positivity rate
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Rengmagre songo doka dam·ani bosturangko Conrad sualanga

TURA: Sukrobar salo, a·dokni Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, West Garo Hills a·jani Selsella C&RD Block ning·o donggipa...
SALANTINI JANERA

SGH-o skul nokko rikchipja ine contractor-ni kosako badi ka·a

TURA: South Garo Hills a·jani Bagangre songo, sorkari skul nokko rikna kam man·gipa contractor, kamko a·bachengchipkuja ine South...
SALANTINI JANERA

GHADC-ni Mission Aman A·song program-ko a·bachengata

TURA: Garo Hills-ni a·arangko nambate nirok simsakna aro nambate see rakkina man·na gita Sukrobar salo, Garo Hills Autonomous District...
SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-ni Prof Nirmalendu Saha-ni kamko dontongata

SHILLONG: Gong lak 3.43 tangkarangko ku·mitdu ra·anina Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-ni jakchi rim·ako man·ani ja·man, North Eastern...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rengmagre songo doka dam·ani bosturangko Conrad sualanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Sukrobar salo, a·dokni Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma,...

SGH-o skul nokko rikchipja ine contractor-ni kosako badi ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: South Garo Hills a·jani Bagangre songo, sorkari skul...

GHADC-ni Mission Aman A·song program-ko a·bachengata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-ni a·arangko nambate nirok simsakna aro nambate see...
Load more

Popular news

Rengmagre songo doka dam·ani bosturangko Conrad sualanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Sukrobar salo, a·dokni Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma,...

SGH-o skul nokko rikchipja ine contractor-ni kosako badi ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: South Garo Hills a·jani Bagangre songo, sorkari skul...

GHADC-ni Mission Aman A·song program-ko a·bachengata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-ni a·arangko nambate nirok simsakna aro nambate see...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge