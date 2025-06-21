World Watch

Three Hindu sisters rescued amid conversion row

RANCHI, June 20: Pakistan police have rescued three girls and their male cousin from the minority Hindu community in Sindh province after a backlash over their alleged forced conversions. The Hindu community reacted strongly after appeals from the mothers of the girls and their 13-year-old male cousin, who claimed they were forcibly converted to Islam. The four were rescued from Hyderabad on Thursday evening and arrested the suspect behind their conversions. The incident led to a backlash after the mothers of the children held a press conference, accusing the boy of not understanding religion. The Hindu Panchayat and elected leaders urged police to take action, describing the incident as a communal tragedy and a major problem for the Hindu community. (PTI)

UN body urges Pak to aid displaced people

PESHAWAR, June 20: Pakistan has been praised by the UNHCR for its generous hosting of Afghan refugees for decades, a move that has been praised by the country’s government. The UNHCR representative for Pakistan, Philippa Candler, praised Pakistan’s contribution to the global refugee cause, stating that the country is demonstrating solidarity with millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, and violence. She also praised Pakistan’s hospitality, hosting over 2.35 million Afghan refugees, including Proof of Registration cardholders. Candler urged Pakistan to continue its support for displaced people and to work with the Pakistan government to find long-term solutions, including return, resettlement, and alternative legal pathways. (PTI)

River floods strand people in Southern China

BEIJING, June 20: Rescue workers in southern China’s Guangdong province have used rubber dinghies to evacuate around 30,000 people from Huaiji County after floodwaters overwhelmed towns. Over half of the county’s roads were submerged, and power and internet outages were widespread. The Suijiang River overflowed in an urban area, turning streets into canals. The county is near the border with the Guangxi region and 140 kilometers northwest of Guangzhou. Tropical storm Wutip brought heavy rain and monsoon rains, causing five deaths in Guangxi. The rescue workers evacuated seriously ill patients from a hospital and provided supplies to dozens of children and elderly people at a school. (AP)

B’desh faces COVID vaccine shortage

DHAKA, June 20: Bangladesh is facing a vaccine crisis due to the newly detected Omicron strain of COVID-19. With only 3.2 million doses of older vaccines available, infection rates have surged nationwide. A vaccine committee will be formed soon to make a prompt decision. Experts emphasize early preparedness to lower infection and mortality rates. (IANS)