BJP’s primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

New Delhi, June 22 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary B. L. Santosh said on Saturday that the party’s primary membership has crossed the 14-crore mark.

Taking to the social media platform X, Santosh wrote, “Primary membership of @BJP4India has crossed the 14-crore mark. A great effort… every worker at the booth level. Though we have stopped the mega macro campaign, booth-level activity has made it possible to cross 14-crore membership.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he launched the party’s nationwide ‘active membership campaign’ on October 16 last year.

The event, held in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Vinod Tawde, the convener of the National Membership Campaign, marked the next phase of the party’s ‘Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign-2024’.

PM Modi had shared photos of the event on X, expressing pride in becoming the first active member of the BJP.

The Prime Minister also outlined the criteria for becoming an active member. “To qualify as an active member, a worker must register at least 50 new members within a booth or an assembly seat. This will make them eligible to contest elections for the Mandal Committee and higher roles within the party. These workers will be given ample opportunities to serve the party in various capacities in the future,” PM Modi mentioned in his post.

The BJP’s National Membership Campaign was initially launched by PM Modi on September 2 last year at the party’s central office expansion.

The BJP’s membership campaign, titled ‘Sangathan Parv Membership Campaign-2024,’ had crossed the nine crore mark as of October 15, 2024. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the BJP had claimed to have crossed two crore members.

With the conclusion of the first and second phases of the membership drive, the third phase began, focusing on expanding the party’s active membership base.

