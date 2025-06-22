Centre announces compensation for K’taka mango farmers; Union Minister Joshi thanks PM Modi

Bengaluru, June 22 : The Central government has announced the compensation under the ‘Price Deficiency Payment Scheme’ (PDPS) for mango farmers from Karnataka who are reeling under distress following crash in mango prices.

This amount will be jointly given by the Central and state governments.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, taking to X, stated: “In view of the situation arising from the declining market price of mangoes in Karnataka, the Central government has taken an important decision to ensure that farmers receive fair value for their produce.”

“I have held detailed discussions on this matter with the Agriculture Minister of Karnataka, N. Cheluvarayaswamy. It has been agreed that under the ‘Price Deficiency Payment Scheme’ compensation for approximately 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes will be provided to the farmers,” he stated.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmer welfare remains the top priority of the central government. Our government stands firmly with the farmers in all circumstances. Ensuring that farmers get the full value for their hard work is our unwavering goal,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has thanked the Union government for assuring compensation for mango farmers in Karnataka.

Taking to social media handle X, Union Minister Joshi stated, “Mango farmers in Karnataka have been assured fair compensation despite market fluctuations, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the proactive efforts of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivaraj Chouhan.”

“This initiative reaffirms the government’s strong commitment to the welfare of our farmers. We extend our sincere gratitude for this timely and thoughtful support,” he stated.

On June 13, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Union Minister for Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for urgent ‘Price Deficiency Payment’ and ‘Market Intervention Scheme’ for mango farmers in the state.

The CM had written a letter to Union Minister Chouhan in this regard.

“I am writing to draw your immediate and personal attention to the severe distress being faced by mango farmers across Karnataka due to sharp and unsustainable decline in market prices during the current harvest season.

“Mango is one of Karnataka’s major horticultural crops, cultivated over an area of approximately 1.39 lakh hectares, with estimated production of 8 to 10 lakh metric tonnes this Rabi season, particularly in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Bengaluru South districts,” the CM stated.

CM Siddaramaiah added: “During the peak harvest months of May to July, heavy market arrivals have led to substantial price fluctuations. Market prices, which earlier hovered around Rs 12,000 per quintal, have now plummeted to as low as Rs 3,000 per quintal, while the Karnataka State Agriculture Price Commission has recommended the cost of cultivation at Rs 5,466 per quintal.

“This sharp mismatch between production costs and market realisations has placed the farming community under acute financial stress.”

“Thousands of small and marginal mango growers are unable to recover even their basic input costs, leading to widespread protests and growing agrarian anxiety. Unless prompt and effective intervention is undertaken, this crisis may lead to serious socio-economic consequences in the region,” he added.

–IANS