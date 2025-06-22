Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings

Liverpool, June 21: Florian Wirtz has officially become one of the most expensive footballers of all time after completing a sensational transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool on Friday.

The German playmaker’s move, valued at up to £116 million ($156 million), places him among an elite list of football’s costliest transfers and marks a bold statement of intent from the Premier League giants.

Wirtz’s entry into the record books prompted renewed attention to football’s most extravagant deals. Here’s a look at the most expensive transfers in the history of the game — a list where his name now proudly features.

Neymar – $262 million (€222 million) – PSG from Barcelona (August 2017)

Still the most expensive transfer in football history, Neymar’s earth-shattering move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 more than doubled the previous record. The Brazilian superstar’s departure from Barcelona reshaped the sport’s financial landscape and kick-started a domino effect of big-money deals across Europe.

Kylian Mbappé – $216 million (€180 million) – PSG from Monaco (2018)

Just weeks after Neymar’s signing, PSG struck again — this time securing teenage prodigy Kylian Mbappé. Initially brought in on loan from AS Monaco, the transfer included a mandatory purchase clause activated in 2018. Between Neymar and Mbappé, PSG spent nearly half a billion dollars on two generational talents within a single transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho – $192 million (€160 million) – Barcelona from Liverpool (January 2018)

Barcelona, flush with funds from Neymar’s sale, invested heavily in Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian midfielder’s move from Liverpool broke the Spanish club’s transfer record, although the signing ultimately failed to live up to expectations on the pitch.

Moises Caicedo – $146 million (£115 million) – Chelsea from Brighton (August 2023)

Before Wirtz’s arrival at Anfield, Moises Caicedo held the distinction of being the most expensive British transfer. The Ecuadorian midfielder moved from Brighton to Chelsea in 2023 in a high-profile deal that sparked headlines.

João Félix – $140 million (€126 million) – Atlético Madrid from Benfica (August 2019)

Atlético Madrid stunned Europe in 2019 by triggering João Félix’s release clause at Benfica. The Portuguese forward, seen as a future superstar, became the centerpiece of Atlético’s attack following Antoine Griezmann’s departure.

Jude Bellingham – $139 million (€128.5 million) – Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund (June 2023)

One of England’s brightest prospects, Jude Bellingham made a high-profile switch to Real Madrid last summer. With an upfront fee of €103 million and performance-based add-ons, his total cost placed him firmly in the top tier.

Antoine Griezmann – $134 million (€120 million) – Barcelona from Atlético Madrid (July 2019)

Barcelona activated Griezmann’s release clause in 2019 to secure the French forward’s services. Ironically, his move helped fund Atlético’s subsequent record purchase of João Félix.

Neymar (again) – $98 million (€90 million) – Al Hilal from PSG (August 2023)

Neymar appears on the list a second time for his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in 2023. The transfer was emblematic of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious push to bring top-tier global talent to its domestic league as part of a broader sports investment campaign.

Florian Wirtz – $156 million (£116 million) – Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen (June 2025)

Now joining this elite company, Wirtz’s arrival at Liverpool is seen as a strategic move to rejuvenate the club’s midfield. A creative force with vision, precision, and flair, Wirtz is expected to play a central role in Liverpool’s long-term ambitions both domestically and in Europe. (PTI)