Sunday, June 22, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

HM Shah to visit Chhattisgarh today to bolster anti-Maoist strategy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh on Sunday for a crucial two-day visit to strengthen the ongoing crackdown against left-wing extremism and launch key infrastructure projects to support forensic investigation capabilities in the region.

During the visit (June 22-23), HM Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting with senior security and administrative officials to evaluate the progress made in the fight against Maoist insurgency.

The meeting will also focus on refining the Centre’s strategy to achieve the declared goal of eliminating Maoist influence by the set deadline of March 31, 2026.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to long-term stability and improved security infrastructure in the region, Shah will also lay the foundation stone for a campus of the prestigious National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Naya Raipur. The proposed world-class campus will be developed on 40 acres of land already allocated by the state government.

The estimated cost for the project is between Rs 350–400 crore and will be entirely funded by the Central government.

In addition to the NFSU campus, a separate 6-acre area has been earmarked for a state-run forensic laboratory, aimed at further enhancing the state’s investigative capabilities. According to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, the Union Home Minister will perform the ‘bhoomi-pujan’ for both facilities during his visit.

Shah will also spend time at one of the frontline security camps, reflecting the Centre’s solidarity with forces operating in high-risk zones.

Sources familiar with the anti-Naxal operations have reported significant success, with 32 out of 45 members of the Maoist Central Committee already neutralised in various encounters.

Efforts continue to locate and apprehend the remaining top leaders of the outlawed outfit.

–IANS

Previous article
Centre announces compensation for K’taka mango farmers; Union Minister Joshi thanks PM Modi
Next article
Delhi Police nab serial burglar after scanning 50 CCTVs
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi Police nab serial burglar after scanning 50 CCTVs

New Delhi, June 22 : In a breakthrough for the Delhi Police, a habitual house burglar was arrested...
NATIONAL

Centre announces compensation for K’taka mango farmers; Union Minister Joshi thanks PM Modi

Bengaluru, June 22 : The Central government has announced the compensation under the 'Price Deficiency Payment Scheme' (PDPS)...
NATIONAL

BJP’s primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

New Delhi, June 22 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary B. L. Santosh said on Saturday...
SPORTS

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 262 runs against India Leeds, June 21: On a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Police nab serial burglar after scanning 50 CCTVs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22 : In a breakthrough for...

Centre announces compensation for K’taka mango farmers; Union Minister Joshi thanks PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 22 : The Central government has announced...

BJP’s primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Police nab serial burglar after scanning 50 CCTVs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22 : In a breakthrough for...

Centre announces compensation for K’taka mango farmers; Union Minister Joshi thanks PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 22 : The Central government has announced...

BJP’s primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge