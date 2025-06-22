Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 262 runs against India

Leeds, June 21: On a day defined by resolve, rain, and relentless pace, Ollie Pope’s stoic century helped England mount a spirited fightback against India, only for Jasprit Bumrah to crash through the resistance with a third scalp late in the day, dismissing Joe Root in the shadows of stumps to restore India’s dominance on the second day of the first Test at Headingley.

England ended the day at 209 for 3, still trailing by a significant 262 runs after India’s towering first-innings total of 471. The visitors, however, will rue a missed opportunity to bat England out of the contest completely, having squandered their final seven wickets for a mere 41 runs despite a glittering century by Rishabh Pant. It was a collapse sparked by a sharp spell from England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Josh Tongue, both of whom picked up four wickets each to breathe life back into the Test match.

But even with that reprieve, England’s top order had to weather the storm — quite literally — as grey skies hovered over Leeds and rain delayed proceedings by 40 minutes in the morning. When play resumed, it was India’s premier quick, Jasprit Bumrah, who brought immediate menace. Bowling with venom and precision, he removed Zak Crawley early, caught in the slip cordon to give India the breakthrough.

Then came a phase of determined resistance. Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope joined hands to forge a vital 122-run stand that not only steadied the innings but also signalled that England were not ready to fold just yet. Duckett, typically aggressive, took the attack to the Indian bowlers, but his innings was not without fortune — he was dropped off Bumrah during a testing spell. Pope too had his moment of luck when Yashasvi Jaiswal put down a catch at third slip while he was batting on 60.

Eventually, it was Bumrah again who broke the stand, returning for a second spell and removing Duckett for a well-made 62. Still, Pope remained solid at the other end. Showing maturity beyond his years and grit that matched the situation, Pope quietly accumulated runs, threading boundaries between moments of intense pressure. With England’s hopes pinned on him, the right-hander kept calm and eventually reached a well-deserved century — his fourth in Test cricket and perhaps one of the most valuable under the circumstances.

However, the celebrations had barely subsided when Bumrah, summoned again for a final burst, produced another moment of magic. With the very next ball after Pope’s century, he had England’s batting lynchpin Joe Root caught at first slip — a delivery that seamed just enough to take the edge. It was a crushing blow for the hosts and a massive moment in the Test match, as Root’s presence was crucial for England’s chances of closing the gap on India’s first innings.

The drama wasn’t over yet. Under the golden hue of the setting sun, Harry Brook was given a lifeline when he was caught off a Bumrah no-ball — a moment that had Indian fielders already in mid-celebration. But with stumps approaching, Brook and Pope saw through the final overs, ensuring no further damage was done.

Earlier in the day, India’s innings had promised much more than what it eventually delivered. Resuming from an overnight score of 373 for 3, the visitors had both Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) coming off sparkling tons. The pair of them, along with Jaiswal’s earlier hundred, had laid the perfect foundation for a total nearing 550. But a sudden collapse saw them lose 7 wickets for 41 runs, with England’s bowlers striking in quick succession. (Agencies)