Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and Filinza Hansepi won the open men’s and women’s events respectively at the 6th Shillong 10K Run 2025, organised by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association here on Saturday morning.

The annual race is held on a Saturday nearest to 23 June, which is observed as International Olympic Day, to mark the foundation of the International Olympic Committee in 1894.

Races of 10km in length are held all over the world and Shillong has been no exception, with hundreds of runners, from teenagers to senior citizens, taking part every year in a challenging yet fun-filled race.

Wankyrmen was closely followed by Rangki Jonathan Pathaw and Rishanmehi Ryngkhlem in second and third places respectively in the open men’s race.

In the open women’s category, Filinza claimed victory, with Angelista Syiemlieh second and Inocensia Tympuin third.

In the 50-plus men’s veteran event, Arvind Basaiawmoit took first place ahead of Lawrence Pariong and Dr Mario Danny Hek.

The top three in the corresponding veteran women’s event were Mena Mary Wahlang, Julina Wanniang and Smarless Marwein in first, second and third respectively. Kmoin Wahlang, crowd favourite and inspiration to all, did not run this year. Instead, the septuagenarian runner was requested by the MSOA to flag off the race as chief guest and hand over prizes at the closing ceremony.

She also delivered an motivational speech at the start of the race where she thanked the organisers and encouraged the runners to aim to bring honour to the state and the country.

Others present on the day were Assistant Director in the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Paia B War Nongbri, MSOA General Secretary Finely L Pariat and other senior MSOA officials.