Sunday, June 22, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Wankyrmen, Filinza Hansepi cruise to victory in Shillong 10K Run

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 21: Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and Filinza Hansepi won the open men’s and women’s events respectively at the 6th Shillong 10K Run 2025, organised by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association here on Saturday morning.
The annual race is held on a Saturday nearest to 23 June, which is observed as International Olympic Day, to mark the foundation of the International Olympic Committee in 1894.
Races of 10km in length are held all over the world and Shillong has been no exception, with hundreds of runners, from teenagers to senior citizens, taking part every year in a challenging yet fun-filled race.
Wankyrmen was closely followed by Rangki Jonathan Pathaw and Rishanmehi Ryngkhlem in second and third places respectively in the open men’s race.
In the open women’s category, Filinza claimed victory, with Angelista Syiemlieh second and Inocensia Tympuin third.
In the 50-plus men’s veteran event, Arvind Basaiawmoit took first place ahead of Lawrence Pariong and Dr Mario Danny Hek.
The top three in the corresponding veteran women’s event were Mena Mary Wahlang, Julina Wanniang and Smarless Marwein in first, second and third respectively. Kmoin Wahlang, crowd favourite and inspiration to all, did not run this year. Instead, the septuagenarian runner was requested by the MSOA to flag off the race as chief guest and hand over prizes at the closing ceremony.
She also delivered an motivational speech at the start of the race where she thanked the organisers and encouraged the runners to aim to bring honour to the state and the country.
Others present on the day were Assistant Director in the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Paia B War Nongbri, MSOA General Secretary Finely L Pariat and other senior MSOA officials.

Previous article
Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings
Next article
No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 262 runs against India Leeds, June 21: On a...
SPORTS

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra clinched his first Diamond League title in...
SPORTS

Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings

Liverpool, June 21: Florian Wirtz has officially become one of the most expensive footballers of all time after...
MEGHALAYA

US names Meghalaya as no-go travel place!

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 21: As Meghalaya continues to shake off the recent horror of the honeymoon murder...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

SPORTS 0
England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail...

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

SPORTS 0
Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar...

Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings

SPORTS 0
Liverpool, June 21: Florian Wirtz has officially become one...
Load more

Popular news

Pope’s defiant ton anchors England

SPORTS 0
England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, trail...

No 90 metre this time but Chopra wins Paris title

SPORTS 0
Paris, June 21: Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar...

Florian Wirtz joins Liverpool, becomes one of football’s most expensive signings

SPORTS 0
Liverpool, June 21: Florian Wirtz has officially become one...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge