World Watch

7 tourists killed as boat capsizes in Pak’s KP

Peshawar, June 22: At least seven tourists lost their lives when their boat capsized in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, rescue authorities said. The boat carrying 10 tourists capsized in the Shahi Bagh area of Kalam, Swat district, resulting in the death of seven individuals, while locals rescued three. According to rescue officials, bodies of four victims have been recovered while search operations are ongoing for the remaining three. Local authorities and rescue teams have been mobilised but challenging terrain and the remoteness of the area are hampering rescue efforts. Member of the National Assembly Dr Amjad Ali confirmed the casualties and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also instructed authorities to expedite the rescue operation to locate the missing tourists. (PTI)

Indian national killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 22: An Indian national was killed and another injured after a motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a jeep in southern Nepal, according to the police. The accident took place around 9:30 pm in the Parsa district of the Madhesh province on Saturday night, according to Nepal police. The jeep was travelling from Mahuwan to Dakaila when it collided head-on with the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to plunge four metres off the road and catch fire. Naresh Sah Barnwal, 38, from Bihar, suffered serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment. The pillion rider, Roshan Kumar Barnwal, 19, also an Indian national, was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the jeep fled the scene and the police have launched a search to trace him. (PTI)

7 charged after Iranian Embassy clash in London

LONDON, June 22: Seven Iranian nationals have been charged with grievous bodily harm following a violent altercation outside the Iranian Embassy in London during a protest. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a fight near the embassy on Princes Gate, Knightsbridge, shortly after 9:50 am on Friday. Officers on duty intervened swiftly, with additional reinforcements called to control the situation. Two men, aged 37 and 39, were seriously injured but their injuries are not life-threatening. Eight people were arrested, including the injured 39-year-old. By Saturday, seven of those arrested were charged under Section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 23. The charged men are Mohammad Nadiri (30), Pourrezaei Vahid (41), Armin Hasanlov (35), Esmaeil Balouchy (50), Saeed Hosseingholipoor (34), Farzin Suleimani (31), and Aref Yazdan Parast (31). The eighth arrested individual remains hospitalized and has been bailed pending further investigation. To prevent further disorder, police have imposed restrictions on protests near the Iranian Embassy until 1:00 pm on Sunday. (AP)