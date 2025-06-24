Tuesday, June 24, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Beyonce steals attention in Manish Malhotra outfit

By: Agencies

Date:

Singer Beyonce‘s performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris caught the eyeballs of Indian fans, but this time it was not because of her songs. The outfit that was worn by the Deja Vu hitmaker at the gig garnered more attention, courtesy of the ace designer Manish Malhotra.
Beyonce hit the stage, donning a custom creation by MM, with her husband Jay Z while singing the iconic Crazy In Love.
She wore a black bodysuit, embellished with 10,000 Swarovski crystals.
Several images and videos of Beyonce in a Manish Malhotra outfit have been shared on the designer’s Instagram handle.
Blue Ivy and Rumi have been part of the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour as well. Blue Ivy has become a principal dancer in the show, according to eonline, while Rumi has appeared on a couple of songs, 16 Carriages and Protector.
Other surprise guests on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour have included Miley Cyrus, who sang with her their Grammy-winning duet II Most Wanted on June 19, as per Variety. (ANI)

