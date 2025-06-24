Tuesday, June 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

CBI books two medical students for fraud in NEET-UG 2023

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, June 23: In a case of real life drawing inspiration from the celluloid, a medical student allegedly appeared as a proxy for a candidate in the NEET-UG 2023 exam, resulting in the latter’s admission to the MBBS course, à la “Munnabhai MBBS”.
Officials on Monday said the CBI has booked Vikash, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, who allegedly appeared for Praveen Godara of Jodhpur in the NEET-UG held on May 7, 2023, at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 12, Dwarka, here.
Godara has also been named as an accused in the FIR.
Vikash, who was in the second year of his MBBS course at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College in Sirohi, allegedly mimicked Godara’s signature and handwriting on the NEET-UG 2023 the attendance and answer sheets, the officials said.He allegedly went on to qualify for the examination as a proxy, securing a seat for Godara in the MBBS course at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.
“It has also been ascertained that both are presently pursuing the MBBS course at their respective medical colleges,” an official said. The two have been booked. (PTI)

Previous article
Metal rods, pins helped in identification of crash victims
Next article
National Nuggets
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Estimates Committee-ni Conference-o a·dokni MLA-rang bak ra·a

SHILLONG: June-ni 23 aro 24 tarikrango Mumbai songjinmani Maharashtra Legislative Assembly-o Parliament aro State Legislatures-ni Estimates Committee-rangna ong·atenggipa...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Woman pilgrim dies in landslide; husband, daughter injured DEHRADUN, June 23: A woman pilgrim from Haryana died, while her...
NATIONAL

Metal rods, pins helped in identification of crash victims

AHMEDABAD, June 23: An unexpected detail of surgical implants like metal rods, plates, and pins aided the doctors...
SPORTS

Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers draw to take place on Thursday

Kuala Lumpur, June 23: The road to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 will be revealed on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Estimates Committee-ni Conference-o a·dokni MLA-rang bak ra·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: June-ni 23 aro 24 tarikrango Mumbai songjinmani Maharashtra...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Woman pilgrim dies in landslide; husband, daughter injured DEHRADUN, June...

Metal rods, pins helped in identification of crash victims

NATIONAL 0
AHMEDABAD, June 23: An unexpected detail of surgical implants...
Load more

Popular news

Estimates Committee-ni Conference-o a·dokni MLA-rang bak ra·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: June-ni 23 aro 24 tarikrango Mumbai songjinmani Maharashtra...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Woman pilgrim dies in landslide; husband, daughter injured DEHRADUN, June...

Metal rods, pins helped in identification of crash victims

NATIONAL 0
AHMEDABAD, June 23: An unexpected detail of surgical implants...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge