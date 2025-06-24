Tuesday, June 24, 2025
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

Woman pilgrim dies in landslide; husband, daughter injured
DEHRADUN, June 23: A woman pilgrim from Haryana died, while her husband and 10-year-old daughter were injured on Monday when their car was hit by a landslide near Patalganga, between Joshimath and Pipalkoti on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Officials said the injured girl and his father have been brought to Pipalkoti for treatment.Police and SDRF teams reached the spot and launched relief-and-rescue operations.Shilpa (36), a resident of Haryana’s Fatehabad, died on the spot.Her husband, Ankit (40), and their 10-year-old daughter, Khwahish, were injured in the incident. (PTI)

Constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe
GURUGRAM, June 23: A head constable here was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an ACB spokesperson said on Monday.He said that Narendra Kumar, head constable of the Anand Garden police outpost, has been arrested and is being questioned.According to the spokesperson, the complainant, who approached the bureau, said that a complaint was filed against him after a fight. Constable Kumar, who was examining the complaint, demanded a bribe from the complainant to mediate a compromise.In his complaint with the ACB, the complainant said that the constable also threatened to file a case against him if he did not pay.The complainant said paid Rs 4,000 to the constable before approaching the ACB.Following this, an ACB team laid a trap and Kumar was arrested after being caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. (PTI)

Previous article
CBI books two medical students for fraud in NEET-UG 2023
