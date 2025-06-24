Sonam Kapoor donates 12 inches of her hair to charity

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor chopped off 12 inches from her long black tresses to donate to charity. Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting a haircut and flaunting her new look and credited her genetics for long thick hair. In the clip, she was heard saying: “Hi everyone, so I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn’t seem that much on this video, but it’s a foot of hair. My hair has become really long because of my genetics, i.e. Anil Kapoor.” She added: “I have very long hair and thick hair. And I just felt it was time to kind of chop a lot of it off and give it away to charity. And my hair stylist, Pete, who has been doing my hair and has been taking care of my hair for the last couple of years, and I decided to cut a lot of it off. It’s still really long hair, but I’m very happy and refreshed for the summer. Lots of love!”