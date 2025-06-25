Ampareen lauds KVKs for uplifting NE farmers

NONGPOH, June 24: Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have played a key role in enhancing farmer incomes and fostering entrepreneurial spirit among rural communities in the Northeast.

Addressing the gathering at a programme to commemorate the 9th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI), Umiam, as the chief guest, the agriculture minister lauded the significant role played by KVKs in promoting sustainable agriculture through localised technological solutions, skill development and on-ground demonstration initiatives.

“It is a great privilege for me to join this momentous occasion alongside the dedicated scientists and farmers who are redefining farming practices in the region. This Foundation Day is not just a celebration of ICAR-ATARI’s journey and accomplishments, but also an opportunity to reflect on its transformative impact in strengthening the agricultural extension ecosystem of the Northeast,” she said.

Lyngdoh highlighted that ICAR-ATARI is one of the 130 institutions under the National Agricultural Research, Education and Extension System (NAREES), and serves as a key pillar in disseminating farm technologies across diverse agro-climatic zones. Through its extensive network of 43 KVKs in five Northeastern states, the institute has helped develop research-based solutions tailored to local farming challenges, while facilitating demonstrations of proven practices and conducting training programmes.

Quoting findings from a policy study by the International Food Policy Research Institute, Lyngdoh noted that each rupee invested in the KVK network yields an estimated return of Rs 12—an economic multiplier that underscores the system’s efficiency and value.

During the programme, the agriculture minister also visited a comprehensive exhibition at the venue showcasing cutting-edge innovations and success stories from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) operating across five Northeastern states.

The ICAR-ATARI, Umiam, celebrated its 9th Foundation Day on Tuesday, marking nearly a decade of pioneering work in advancing agricultural innovation and outreach across the Northeastern region of India.

The Foundation Day event also featured the presentation of several awards, including Best KVK Professional Award (state-wise), Best KVK Award (state-wise), Best Zonal KVK Award (Zone-VII), and Special Recognition to Staff of ICAR-ATARI, Umiam.