Wednesday, June 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CM to take up advisory issue with US envoy

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday slammed the travel advisory issued by the US administration linking Meghalaya and other Northeastern states with terrorism and violence, and asserted that he would take up the matter with the US Ambassador to India through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“I will be meeting the US Ambassador to communicate that this notification is absolutely incorrect. I hope the embassy will be satisfied with the explanation and revoke the advisory,” he said.
While admitting that isolated incidents can occur anywhere, the chief minister said those should not be used to stigmatise the entire state.
“Can you brand an entire state unsafe because of one or two sporadic incidents? The media must also draw the line and act responsibly to prevent unnecessary damage to Meghalaya’s image,” he said.
He urged journalists to act responsibly and avoid amplifying what he termed as “irrelevant and misleading narratives” about law and order in Meghalaya. “It’s very sad that even today, the media continues to entertain such questions. Enough is enough. Meghalaya is absolutely safe — that has been proven beyond doubt,” Sangma stated.
He called for a more constructive role from the press, urging them to be the voice of the people.
“You should become the voice of the people and speak on their behalf. The media should not encourage this tone just for TRPs. By repeatedly raising these questions, it gives the impression that even the media is against Meghalaya,” he said.
Sangma concluded by emphasising the shared responsibility between the government and the media to project an accurate picture of the state.
“It’s not just the government’s job. The media also has a role in ensuring that Meghalaya’s reputation is protected nationally and internationally,” he added.

Previous article
Conrad questions Opposition stand on railway projects
Next article
PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance, the MDA Government has admitted to issues in the...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad questions Opposition stand on railway projects

SHILLONG, June 24: With the all-party committee on railway projects failing to make any progress, Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops

Honeymoon murder SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Police believe that greed drove three newly-arrested individuals to destroy crucial evidence in...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen lauds KVKs for uplifting NE farmers

NONGPOH, June 24: Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have played...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance,...

Conrad questions Opposition stand on railway projects

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: With the all-party committee on railway...

Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops

MEGHALAYA 0
Honeymoon murder SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Police believe that greed...
Load more

Popular news

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance,...

Conrad questions Opposition stand on railway projects

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: With the all-party committee on railway...

Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops

MEGHALAYA 0
Honeymoon murder SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Police believe that greed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge