Wednesday, June 25, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Conrad questions Opposition stand on railway projects

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 24: With the all-party committee on railway projects failing to make any progress, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed disappointment over the refusal of the Opposition parties to join the committee, calling it “democratically wrong”.
The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) declined to be part of the committee, questioning the rationale behind deliberating on railway projects before addressing the long-standing demand for a strong anti-influx mechanism such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP).
Reacting to the stand-off, the CM stressed the importance of following the democratic process and urged the Opposition parties to reconsider their stand.
“My point is you may agree or disagree but at least we should sit and put our thoughts and ideas on the table. Without following the due process, some political parties have decided not to participate in the committee which I think is democratically very wrong,” he stated.
The all-party committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, was initially scheduled to hold its first meeting by the end of April. Its objective is to bring political parties and civil society stakeholders to the table for a comprehensive discussion on the future of railway connectivity in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.
However, opposition to railway projects remains intense among several pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union, Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People, Jaintia Students’ Union, and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, who maintain that no railway line should be introduced in Khasi-Jaintia Hills until a foolproof influx regulation mechanism is in place.
In contrast, groups in Garo Hills have welcomed the railways with open arms and have even urged the state and the central governments to expand the railway line from Mendipathar to others districts of the western region.

Previous article
Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops
Next article
CM to take up advisory issue with US envoy
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance, the MDA Government has admitted to issues in the...
MEGHALAYA

CM to take up advisory issue with US envoy

SHILLONG, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday slammed the travel advisory issued by the US...
MEGHALAYA

Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops

Honeymoon murder SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Police believe that greed drove three newly-arrested individuals to destroy crucial evidence in...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen lauds KVKs for uplifting NE farmers

NONGPOH, June 24: Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have played...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance,...

CM to take up advisory issue with US envoy

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...

Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops

MEGHALAYA 0
Honeymoon murder SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Police believe that greed...
Load more

Popular news

PGI rank a spur: CM vows better show

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: In a marked change of stance,...

CM to take up advisory issue with US envoy

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...

Greed drove trio to destroy evidence: Cops

MEGHALAYA 0
Honeymoon murder SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Police believe that greed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge