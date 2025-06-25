Conrad questions Opposition stand on railway projects

SHILLONG, June 24: With the all-party committee on railway projects failing to make any progress, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed disappointment over the refusal of the Opposition parties to join the committee, calling it “democratically wrong”.

The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) declined to be part of the committee, questioning the rationale behind deliberating on railway projects before addressing the long-standing demand for a strong anti-influx mechanism such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Reacting to the stand-off, the CM stressed the importance of following the democratic process and urged the Opposition parties to reconsider their stand.

“My point is you may agree or disagree but at least we should sit and put our thoughts and ideas on the table. Without following the due process, some political parties have decided not to participate in the committee which I think is democratically very wrong,” he stated.

The all-party committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, was initially scheduled to hold its first meeting by the end of April. Its objective is to bring political parties and civil society stakeholders to the table for a comprehensive discussion on the future of railway connectivity in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

However, opposition to railway projects remains intense among several pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union, Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People, Jaintia Students’ Union, and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, who maintain that no railway line should be introduced in Khasi-Jaintia Hills until a foolproof influx regulation mechanism is in place.

In contrast, groups in Garo Hills have welcomed the railways with open arms and have even urged the state and the central governments to expand the railway line from Mendipathar to others districts of the western region.