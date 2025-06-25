M’laya’s hospitality training prog records 84.4% placement rate

SHILLONG, June 24: The State Skill Development Programme has recorded an impressive 84.4% placement rate under its hospitality training initiative, implemented through a partnership between the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) and Don Bosco Tech Society (DBTech).

A total of 135 trainees completed certification in two high-demand trades, viz. Food & Beverage Service and Housekeeping, with 114 securing employment within just three months.

Officials say the figures reflect not just statistical success, but a meaningful step forward in workforce readiness and youth empowerment in the state.

The Shillong Centre trained 60 candidates in Food & Beverage Service, with 51 already placed in hotels, restaurants and resorts across the country—an 85% placement rate.

Meanwhile, the Mawkasiang Centre trained 75 youths in Housekeeping, of whom 63 have secured jobs, resulting in an 84% placement rate. Most trainees have been placed outside Meghalaya, joining reputed hospitality chains and institutions across India—an achievement that offers both national exposure and broader avenues for long-term career growth.

The training approach adopted by MSSDS and DBTech went beyond classroom instruction. Sessions were designed to meet specific industry requirements and were supplemented by hands-on apprenticeships. Food & Beverage trainees received focused instruction on beverage service, customer interaction, and hygiene, while the Housekeeping programme emphasised sanitation protocols, inventory management, and eco-friendly practices. Close collaboration with leading employers ensured that the curriculum remained both relevant and job-centric.

Officials revealed that the remaining 15% of trainees who are currently not placed had either turned down offers for personal reasons or opted to pursue other paths. Had all offers been accepted, the programme would have achieved a 100% placement rate, they added.

The high success rate is being seen as a strong indicator of the programme’s efficacy, especially at a time when youth employment remains a pressing challenge.