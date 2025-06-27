Friday, June 27, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hrithik Roshan, NTR go ‘ruthless, merciless’ in new poster for War 2

By: Agencies

Date:

The makers of War 2 on Thursday dropped new posters of key stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR, where they looked every inch “rutheless, merciless and relentless.”
Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared the new poster, where he is seen using a weapon against his nemesis. The actor looks slightly bruised as he has some cuts on his eye and forehead showcasing that he engaged in a blood battle. For the caption, Hrithik wrote: “This time he’s ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you? The countdown begins now. #50DaystoWar2.”
NTR too shared his look, where he looked intense as he wielded a gun and shot bullets at his enemy.
NTR wrote: “ Bet you haven’t ever seen a WAR like this! Let’s count it down #50DaysToWar2 …. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi &amp; Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!”
War 2 marks the latest explosive chapter in the YRF Spy Universe following hits like Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the original War. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features jaw-dropping action sequences and cutting-edge visuals. The full experience of the film arrives on August 14 in IMAX. (IANS)

