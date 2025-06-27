Friday, June 27, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kim Kardashian to star in live-action Bratz film

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks to star in a live-action film based on the popular Bratz fashion doll toy line. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being developed by Amazon MGM, with Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick penning the script. The Bratz toy line, launched in 2001, has reportedly sold over 200 million dolls worldwide. A previous live-action film adaptation, released in 2007, underperformed at the box office. Despite this, the brand remains popular, and the new film aims to bring the characters to life for a modern audience. Kardashian has been busy with various projects, including her recent appearance in the 12th season of American Horror Story. She is currently filming Ryan Murphy’s Hulu legal drama series All’s Fair, which she also produces. (ANI)

Previous article
Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday
