Malaika Arora wishes ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

As Arjun Kapoor turned forty on Thursday, his former partner, Malaika Arora, shared a sweet birthday post for the actor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika posted a fun boomerang video of Arjun jumping on a street, which appeared to be in an international location. Along with the clip, she wrote, ‘Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor,’ adding a heart and wine glass emoji to mark the celebration. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations, as well as wishing each other on their birthdays. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017. (ANI)