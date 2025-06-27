Friday, June 27, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Question about wedding plans leaves Sara Ali Khan in splits

By: Agencies

During a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, actress Sara Ali Khan couldn’t contain her laughter when host Kapil Sharma playfully asked her about her wedding plans.
The light-hearted exchange left everyone, including the cast of Metro… In Dino and the audience in stitches as Sara responded with her trademark wit and charm. The cast of the upcoming film Metro… In Dino will visit the comedy show to promote the film. Recently, the makers shared an exciting promo on social media, featuring the actors at their candid best. The cast of the upcoming romantic drama, featuring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal—joined filmmaker Anurag Basu on stage for a lively and memorable appearance.
The promo opened with Pankaj Tripathi dancing with his co-star Konkona Sen Sharma, followed by Anupam Kher hugging Neena Gupta as they grooved together. Sara, Aditya, Fatima, and Ali were also seen joining in the fun.
Host Kapil Sharma then teased Aditya Roy Kapur, saying, “In Fitoor, you worked with Katrina, and she got married. In Sadak 2, you worked with Alia, and she got married. So, Sara, after this maybe…” Sara’s expressions in response were unmissable. Kapil then asked Fatima, “What kind of boyfriend do you want?” To this, she replied with a smile, “Someone like you.” Hearing this, the actor-comedian couldn’t help but blush and gush over the actress. This was followed by Pankaj Tripathi’s candid confession: “I’ve only done romance once, and it was with the woman who became my wife.”
The exciting promo concluded with Aditya Roy Kapur recreating his iconic Aashiqui 2 rain romance with comedian Kiku Sharda. (IANS)

