Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Russia fires 537 drones, missiles on Ukraine

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kyiv, June 29: Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said Sunday, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war.
Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said. Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.
The onslaught was “the most massive airstrike” on the country since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles.

Previous article
World Watch
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Man kills minor daughter for demanding chocolate

Latur, June 29: A man addicted to alcohol allegedly strangled his four-year-old daughter to death on Sunday after...
NATIONAL

AI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated

Bhuj, June 29: Anil Khimani, the last victim of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash identified through...
NATIONAL

BJP activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the alleged gangrape of a law student inside her college, in Kolkata, on...

MEGHALAYA

PM endorses, M’laya’s pride Eri Silk goes global

SHILLONG, June 29: Eri Silk, the pride of Meghalaya’s textile tradition, went global on Sunday as Prime Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge