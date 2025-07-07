Monday, July 7, 2025
SPORTS

Half-centuries by Smith, Green put Australia back in charge

By: Agencies

Date:

ST. GEORGE’S (Grenada), July 6: Half-centuries by Steve Smith and Cameron Green turned Australia’s situation against the West Indies from delicate to controlling on day three Saturday of the second Test.
Australia, 1-0 up in the three-Test series, was back in charge after recovering its second innings from 12-2 at the start of the day to 221-7 at stumps and a decent lead of 254 runs.
With the pitch playing tricks, often shooting low, Australia was beginning to like its chances of setting a target that was beyond the West Indies’ reach.
“We are in a nice spot,” Smith said. “I don’t think the wicket is going to get any better, will probably do a few more tricks. The new ball is going to be pretty crucial for us. Hopefully, we can get (the lead) up to somewhere around 300.”
Australia generally laboured to score 209 runs in 58.3 overs around three delays for showers that added up to nearly two hours of play lost. When stumps were called because of bad light, Alex Carey was on 26 off 27 balls with captain Pat Cummins on 4.
But they were on top.
Smith joined Green after nightwatchman Nathan Lyon held out for nine overs to reach 8.
The first ball Smith faced from Alzarri Joseph smashed his right glove. Inside the glove was the pinkie finger he dislocated in the World Test Championship final last month and which sidelined him from the first test in Barbados.
“It was not ideal (getting hit on the finger) but it feels all right,” Smith said.
“It is that kind of surface. Some can shoot up, you might have to take a few on the hands.”
Green resumed the day on 6 and soon passed his highest score at No. 3 in the order, 15. After lunch, his fifth boundary earned him 50 off 122 balls.
But the next ball he was out when he edged Shamar Joseph onto his stumps. Green finished on 52 and ended a 93-run partnership with Smith.
Smith’s sixth boundary brought up his 50 in 79 balls.
He and Travis Head got Australia to tea and a lead of 208.
But soon after, Smith was trapped by Justin Greaves. Smith reviewed but it showed the ball hitting his pad in front of off stump. His 71 off 119 balls included seven boundaries and a six flogged off Roston Chase over long-off.
Greaves also got Beau Webster for 2 but Head and Carey gave the total a 31-run surge before Head’s off stump was bowled by Shamar Joseph on 39. (AP)

kash Deep celebrates with teammates after India's win against England on day five of the second Test match at Edgbaston on Sunday. (PTI)
Harvinder’s twin gold leads India to second finish
