Uorfi calls The Traitors more strategic than Bigg Boss

By: Agencies

Uorfi Javed, an internet sensation, has revealed her experience on the reality show The Traitors, describing it as a more strategic and strategic format compared to Bigg Boss. She compared the show to a game where contestants had to use their minds and stay focused on the game, avoiding confrontations and maintaining an innocent façade. Javed said that she didn’t see herself in Bigg Boss as she left within a week. She also revealed that her public image didn’t negatively impact her perception on The Traitors, and she was pleasantly surprised by the level of trust she received from fellow contestants. Javed, who gained popularity through her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 1, has now emerged as one of the winners of The Traitors. In the finale of the debut season, she and co-contestant Nikita Luther outplayed their competitors to claim victory, winning a shared prize of Rs. 70 lakhs. (IANS)

