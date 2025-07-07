Monday, July 7, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Usher pulls out of Australia tour

By: Agencies

Date:

Usher has canceled the Australian leg of his Past Present Future tour, originally set for November–December in Melbourne and Sydney.
Live Nation confirmed the cancellation via Ticketek and announced that all tickets will be automatically refunded within 30 business days.
This would have been Usher’s first Australian tour in nearly 14 years.
The R\&B star announced the dates in May, promising to “bring the A to the AUS.”
The tour was set to celebrate his 30-year career with hits like Yeah! and new tracks from Coming Home. (IANS)

