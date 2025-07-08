Israel, Houthis trade fire in escalating conflict

DUBAI, July 7: Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting Houthi-held ports and facilities in Yemen following an attack on the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea, widely attributed to the Houthis.

The attack involved bomb-carrying drone boats, small arms, and rocket-propelled grenades, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel after it caught fire and took on water.

In response, the Houthis fired missiles at Israel, some of which made impact despite interception attempts.

Israel accused the Houthis of using ports to transfer Iranian weapons for attacks against Israel and its allies and vowed to continue strikes.

The escalation comes amid ongoing regional tensions involving Iran and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Since late 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on over 100 vessels, severely disrupting Red Sea trade.

Both sides remain prepared for a sustained confrontation. (AP)