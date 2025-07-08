Tuesday, July 8, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Munir denies external backing in 4-day clash

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

ISLAMABAD, July 7: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has criticized India for suggesting that Islamabad received external support during the four-day conflict, stating that such assertions are “factually incorrect”.
Munir emphasized that any misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response.
He criticized India’s Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh for suggesting that Beijing provided active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, using the conflict as a “live lab” to test weapon systems.
Munir argued that wars are won through faith, professional competence, operational clarity, institutional strength, and national resolve, rather than media rhetoric or political sloganeering. (PTI)

Previous article
Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 80 in Ukraine
Next article
Israel, Houthis trade fire in escalating conflict
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Sabalenka powers into QF with easy victory over Mertens

London, July 7: With her signature ferocity and steely focus, Aryna Sabalenka stormed into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel, Houthis trade fire in escalating conflict

DUBAI, July 7: Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting Houthi-held ports and facilities in Yemen following an attack...
INTERNATIONAL

Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 80 in Ukraine

KYIV, July 7: Russian attacks on Ukraine have killed at least 11 civilians and injured over 80 others,...
INTERNATIONAL

Gaza conflict looms over Trump, Netanyahu’s Iran victory talks

WASHINGTON, July 7: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump are set to meet for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sabalenka powers into QF with easy victory over Mertens

SPORTS 0
London, July 7: With her signature ferocity and steely...

Israel, Houthis trade fire in escalating conflict

INTERNATIONAL 0
DUBAI, July 7: Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting...

Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 80 in Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
KYIV, July 7: Russian attacks on Ukraine have killed...
Load more

Popular news

Sabalenka powers into QF with easy victory over Mertens

SPORTS 0
London, July 7: With her signature ferocity and steely...

Israel, Houthis trade fire in escalating conflict

INTERNATIONAL 0
DUBAI, July 7: Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting...

Russian attacks kill 11, injure over 80 in Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
KYIV, July 7: Russian attacks on Ukraine have killed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge