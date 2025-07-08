Munir denies external backing in 4-day clash

ISLAMABAD, July 7: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has criticized India for suggesting that Islamabad received external support during the four-day conflict, stating that such assertions are “factually incorrect”.

Munir emphasized that any misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response.

He criticized India’s Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh for suggesting that Beijing provided active military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, using the conflict as a “live lab” to test weapon systems.

Munir argued that wars are won through faith, professional competence, operational clarity, institutional strength, and national resolve, rather than media rhetoric or political sloganeering. (PTI)