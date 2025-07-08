World Watch

Two terrorists gunned down in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, July 7: Two terrorists were on Monday gunned down in an operation by the security forces conducted with the cooperation of local residents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, local police said. Terrorists’ hideouts were completely destroyed during the operation that was conducted in the Umar Khel area of Tank district, bordering Afghanistan. The operation was launched on intelligence-based reports about the presence of militants in the rugged terrain of Umar Khel, police said, adding, the security forces seized weapons and explosives from the possession of the two slain terrorists. (PTI)

Lion mauls woman, kids in Pak; Owners arrested

LAHORE, July 7: A pet lion that escaped from a farmhouse in Lahore, Pakistan, has been arrested after it attacked a woman and her two children. The lion, which escaped from its cage, was seen leaping over a wall before attacking the victims. The children’s father claimed that the lion’s owners watched as the animal clawed at them without restraint. The lion returned to the owners’ farmhouse and was later relocated to a wildlife park. The lion is considered a status symbol among some wealthy Pakistanis, despite the legal requirements and high fees associated with owning exotic animals. (AP)

Monsoon rains, floods kill 72 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 7: Ten days of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods in Pakistan have killed at least 72 people and injured over 130, according to the National Disaster Management Authority and local officials. The fatalities have occurred in several provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Punjab, southern Sindh, and southwestern Balochistan. The National Disaster Management Authority has advised local officials to remain on high alert and advised tourists to avoid affected areas. Emergency services have been on maximum alert since last month, following the tragic loss of 17 tourists from the same family by the Swat River. Authorities warn that a repeat of extreme weather like the 2022 floods could occur. (AP)

Death toll of Turkish soldiers in Iraq methane incident hits 12

ANKARA, July 7: Seven Turkish soldiers have died from methane gas poisoning during a cave search operation in northern Iraq, bringing the death toll to 12. The soldiers were searching for the remains of a fellow soldier killed by Kurdish militants. The incident occurred in the “Claw-Lock Operation region” and took place in April 2022. The PKK, a terrorist organization, has announced its disbandment and renouncement of armed conflict as part of a new peace initiative with Turkiye. The Turkish unit was searching for the remains of an infantry officer killed by “terrorist gunfire” during a search-and-clear mission in May 2022. Recovery teams have been scouring the area for the past three years. (AP)