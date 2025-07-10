Thursday, July 10, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Syria church blast sparks Christian exodus

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

DAMASCUS, July 9: The recent suicide attack on a church in Damascus, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens, has raised concerns for religious minorities in Syria. The new government, led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is controlled by Syria’s interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa. Many accuse the new government of looking the other way or being unable to control the armed groups it is trying to absorb. Among these groups are thousands of foreign fighters, who often hold a more extreme Islamic ideology than many of their Syrian counterparts. In an unusual move, al-Sharaa early on promoted a half-dozen foreign fighters to ranks as high as brigadier general.
The attack has raised fears of a mass exodus of Christians similar to what happened in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 and the rise of sectarian violence. Christians made up about 10% of Syria’s prewar population of 23 million, enjoying freedom of worship under the Assad government and some high government posts. However, “the size of fear has increased among Christians,” said politician Ayman Abdel Nour.
Many foreign fighters could stay, as the Interior Ministry has said the church attacker was not Syrian and had been living in al-Hol camp in the northeast. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces that control the camp have said their investigation showed that the attacker did not come from al-Hol.
Several groups enjoying wide influence in post-Assad Syria include the Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria, Junud al-Sham, and Ajnad al-Qawqaz. Al-Sharaa has said many foreign fighters are now married to Syrian women and could end up getting citizenship, and has given no indication whether any of the fighters will be asked to leave the country. (AP)

Previous article
40 killed in Gaza as Netanyahu, Trump meet
Next article
Russia strikes Ukraine with another record drone assault
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

EDITORIAL

Normalising Sexual Crimes

There was a time in tribal society when one unnatural death such as the murder of a man...
SPORTS

Tougher batting test awaits in-form India at Lord’s

London, July 9: The in-form Indian batters will back themselves to succeed on a potentially challenging surface while...
INTERNATIONAL

Russia strikes Ukraine with another record drone assault

KYIV, July 9: Russia launched a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones, along with 13 cruise and ballistic...
SPORTS

Eng will be coming to hit India: Stokes

London, July 9: With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy perfectly poised at 1-1 heading into the third match of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Normalising Sexual Crimes

EDITORIAL 0
There was a time in tribal society when one...

Tougher batting test awaits in-form India at Lord’s

SPORTS 0
London, July 9: The in-form Indian batters will back...

Russia strikes Ukraine with another record drone assault

INTERNATIONAL 0
KYIV, July 9: Russia launched a record 728 Shahed...
Load more

Popular news

Normalising Sexual Crimes

EDITORIAL 0
There was a time in tribal society when one...

Tougher batting test awaits in-form India at Lord’s

SPORTS 0
London, July 9: The in-form Indian batters will back...

Russia strikes Ukraine with another record drone assault

INTERNATIONAL 0
KYIV, July 9: Russia launched a record 728 Shahed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge