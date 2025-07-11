34 Palestinians, one soldier killed in Gaza as truce hopes fade

Deir Al-Balah, July 10: The Israeli-Iranian conflict has continued to escalate, with strikes resulting in the deaths of at least 34 Palestinians, including 10 people waiting for care outside a medical clinic. The Israeli military has also announced that a soldier was killed in Gaza. The conflict continues as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump in Washington to work on a US-led ceasefire plan. Hamas wants a complete end to the war following the proposed 60-day truce.

In Gaza, 21 deaths were reported in airstrikes in the southern town of Khan Younis and the nearby coastal area of Muwasi. In central Gaza, at least 13 people were killed in the city of Deir al-Balah, including 10 people waiting to receive nutritional supplements at a medical clinic. The clinic, a humanitarian facility well known to all parties, was mildly damaged and will be closed for several days.

The Israeli military has been working in Khan Younis to dismantle more than 130 Hamas infrastructure sites over the past week, including a 500-meter tunnel, missile launch sites, and weapons storage facilities. Over the past 24 hours, massive explosions in Gaza sent plumes of smoke up the sky and were visible from the border with Israel. On Thursday, the Israeli military announced that a soldier was killed in Khan Younis a day earlier after militants burst out of an underground tunnel and tried to abduct him. Eighteen soldiers have been killed in the past three weeks, putting additional public pressure on Netanyahu to end the war.

Violence in the West Bank has also increased, with Israeli military carrying out large-scale operations targeting militants who have killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced tens of thousands. The war began after Hamas attacked Israel in 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children. (AP)