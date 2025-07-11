Amitabh Bachchan’s Unfiltered Naari makes its Hindi debut

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s Gujarati debut drama, “Fakt Mahilao Maate,” has been dubbed into Hindi as “Unfiltered Naari”.

Directed by Jay Bodas, the film follows the story of Chintan Parikh, a young man overwhelmed by the females in his life. Chintan gains a superpower to understand women like no one else.

Big B stars as the father of Chintan. Yash Soni, who plays Chintan, believes that Gujarati cinema is experiencing an exciting phase with fresh storytelling and universal themes. “Unfiltered Naari” is a Hindi dubbed version of the film, aiming to reach beyond language barriers and reflect shared experiences.

The film stars Yash Soni, Amitabh Bachchan, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Bhavini Jani, Kalpana Gagdekar, Chetan Daiya, Vaishakh Rathod, Deep Vaidya, and Om Bhatt in important roles.

The Hindi dubbed version will be available on ShemarooMe from 10th July.