Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Rubio: US and Russia propose new ideas for Ukraine talks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kuala Lumpur, July 10: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the US and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia. The two men held talks in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum, which brings together 10 ASEAN members and their most important diplomatic partners including Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, European nations, and the US.
Rubio said that he would take back to the president “a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the president.” He didn’t elaborate on the concept. Rubio added that President Donald Trump has been disappointed and frustrated that there hasn’t been more flexibility on the Russian side” to bring about an end to the conflict. “We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude. And then we shared some ideas about what that might look like,” he said of the 50-minute meeting. “We’re going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference.”
The US diplomatic push could be overshadowed by tariff threats Rubio was also seeing other foreign ministers, including many whose countries face tariffs set to be imposed August 1. Rubio sought to assuage concerns as he held group talks with ASEAN foreign ministers. “The Indo Pacific, the region, remains a focal point of US foreign policy,” he told them.
“When I hear in the news that perhaps the United States or the world might be distracted by events in other parts of the planet, I would say distraction is impossible, because it is our strong view and the reality that this century and the story of next 50 years will largely be written here in this region.”
Trump notified several countries on Monday and Wednesday that they will face higher tariffs if they don’t make trade deals with the US. Among them are eight of ASEAN’s 10 members. US State Department officials said tariffs and trade won’t be Rubio’s focus during the meetings, which Trump’s Republican administration hopes will prioritize maritime safety and security in the South China Sea, where China has become increasingly aggressive toward its small neighbours, as well as combating transnational crime.
Majority of ASEAN members face major tariff hikes among ASEAN states, with Trump having announced tariffs on almost all of the bloc’s 10 members. Rubio will likely come face-to-face with China’s foreign minister during his visit in Kuala Lumpur. (AP)

Previous article
Pak Interior Minister denies speculation on Zardari’s removal
Next article
34 Palestinians, one soldier killed in Gaza as truce hopes fade
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC order on electoral rolls leaves NDA, INDIA bloc at each other’s throats in Bihar

NEW DELHI, July 10: The ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar were on Thursday left...
SALANTINI JANERA

NGH-o Skill Development-ni bidingo Workshop-ko ong·ata

RESUBELPARA: ‘Sericulture & Livelihood Improvement in Meghalaya’ ine pangchakaniko donenba, Skill Development-ni bidingo dingtangmancha workshop-ko, North Garo Hills...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Ex-Olympic wrestler recovering after double lung transplant MILWAUKEE, July 10: Former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren, who...
SALANTINI JANERA

WGH-o a·kawe jolo Women’s Police Station-ko kulichina AMMSU dabia

TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrang, jedake Rajabala, Pulbari, Tikrikilla aro Hallidayganj jolrangna Women Police Station aro Women Help Desks-ko kulichina gita All Meghalaya Minorities Student Union (AMMSU), Meghalaya a·dokni Director General of Police (DGP)-ko mol·molataha. DGP-na sedoatgipa...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC order on electoral rolls leaves NDA, INDIA bloc at each other’s throats in Bihar

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 10: The ruling NDA and the...

NGH-o Skill Development-ni bidingo Workshop-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
RESUBELPARA: ‘Sericulture & Livelihood Improvement in Meghalaya’ ine pangchakaniko...

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Ex-Olympic wrestler recovering after double lung transplant MILWAUKEE, July 10:...
Load more

Popular news

SC order on electoral rolls leaves NDA, INDIA bloc at each other’s throats in Bihar

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 10: The ruling NDA and the...

NGH-o Skill Development-ni bidingo Workshop-ko ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
RESUBELPARA: ‘Sericulture & Livelihood Improvement in Meghalaya’ ine pangchakaniko...

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
Ex-Olympic wrestler recovering after double lung transplant MILWAUKEE, July 10:...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge