Superman spreads hope amid cynicism

David Corenswet, the creator of the new Superman, has revealed that the film is a larger story than any other Superman movie. The film follows Superman as he grapples with the challenges of doing good and seeking justice in a complex world where many, including Lex Luthor, question his intentions. The film also offers an intimate look at Superman’s relationship with Lois and his desire to make the world a better place.

Corenswet believes that Gunn’s first instructions to him were to “work on his shoulders and his vulnerability.” Instead of transforming into Superman, Corenswet chose to lean into his humanity and inner self. This approach resonated with many actors, including Isabela Merced, who found the film uplifting after a challenging week of news consumption. Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific, described the film as a “meditation on the human spirit” and emphasized the power of addressing societal and interpersonal issues.

The Justice League, played by characters like Merced, Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Guy Gardner, is also featured in the film. However, the label “Justice Gang” is still a working title among the characters. Superman’s heroic acts are not isolated throughout the film, with his superdog Krypto, the Justice Gang, Metamorpho, Lois Lane, and the team of journalists at the Daily Planet. Kent’s job at the paper is not just a title; journalism gets its own spotlight in the film. (AP)