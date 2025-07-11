Friday, July 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

UK warned of ‘persistent, unpredictable’ threat from Iran

By: Agencies

Date:

LONDON, July 10: A UK intelligence committee has warned that Iran has significantly escalated its physical threat to people on British soil since 2022, particularly targeting Iranian dissidents and Jewish and Israeli interests. The Intelligence and Security Committee stated that the level of threat posed by Iran now matches that of Russia, with at least 15 murder or kidnap attempts against British citizens or residents recorded between January 2022 and August 2023. Kevan Jones, chair of the committee, emphasized that Iran poses a “persistent and unpredictable” threat to the UK, with a high level of risk-taking and a tendency for chaotic, sporadic actions rather than a clear, strategic plan.
In response, Iran’s embassy in London strongly denied the allegations, describing the report’s findings as “unfounded, politically motivated, and hostile.” The embassy rejected claims of Iran’s involvement in physical violence, espionage, or cyber attacks on British soil or against UK interests abroad, labeling the accusations as defamatory and potentially harmful to diplomatic relations.
The report also noted that Iran is not as strategically focused as Russia or China, often engaging in activities with a “high appetite for risk.” In addition, last year, the head of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency warned of a sharp rise in assassination attempts, sabotage, and other criminal activities linked to both Russia and Iran. In May, three men alleged to be Iranian spies were charged in London for planning violence against UK-based journalists. (AP)

