Meghalaya Athletics body concludes first phase of selection trials

Tura, July 14: The Meghalaya Athletics Association (MAA) has successfully wrapped up the first phase of its Selection Trials for the upcoming 39th National Games, with the final leg held at the PA Togan Nengminja Athletics Stadium in Tura on July 12, 2025, for athletes from the Garo Hills region.

A total of 429 athletes participated in the Tura trials, including 343 male and 86 female participants. The event was conducted under the supervision of 27 technical officials, including members of the MAA.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Shri Patrick Lamare, also a Joint Secretary of the MAA, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Meghalaya for its unwavering support to all sports associations in the state. He also thanked the technical officials, senior athletes, and volunteers from Jowai, Shillong, and Tura who contributed to the success of the selection trials. Lamare encouraged the athletes to seize the opportunity and represent the state with pride and determination.

With the trials now concluded, the MAA confirmed that a total of 877 athletes participated across all three venues—687 male and 190 female.The Selection Committee of the Meghalaya Athletics Association will convene in the coming days to finalise the list of shortlisted athletes who will be part of the intensive Team Preparation Camp for the National Games.