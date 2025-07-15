Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Meghalaya Athletics body concludes first phase of selection trials

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tura, July 14: The Meghalaya Athletics Association (MAA) has successfully wrapped up the first phase of its Selection Trials for the upcoming 39th National Games, with the final leg held at the PA Togan Nengminja Athletics Stadium in Tura on July 12, 2025, for athletes from the Garo Hills region.
A total of 429 athletes participated in the Tura trials, including 343 male and 86 female participants. The event was conducted under the supervision of 27 technical officials, including members of the MAA.
Delivering the vote of thanks, Shri Patrick Lamare, also a Joint Secretary of the MAA, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Meghalaya for its unwavering support to all sports associations in the state. He also thanked the technical officials, senior athletes, and volunteers from Jowai, Shillong, and Tura who contributed to the success of the selection trials. Lamare encouraged the athletes to seize the opportunity and represent the state with pride and determination.
With the trials now concluded, the MAA confirmed that a total of 877 athletes participated across all three venues—687 male and 190 female.The Selection Committee of the Meghalaya Athletics Association will convene in the coming days to finalise the list of shortlisted athletes who will be part of the intensive Team Preparation Camp for the National Games.

Previous article
Meghalaya players shine at 7th Ayodhana FIDE chess tournament
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Need to address de-escalation; competition should not turn into conflict: EAM in Beijing

BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 14: India and China should build on “good progress” in normalising the bilateral ties to...
NATIONAL

Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions

NEW DELHI, July 14: The preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI171 last month has...
NATIONAL

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their...
SPORTS

Meghalaya players shine at 7th Ayodhana FIDE chess tournament

Shillong, July 14: The Meghalaya Chess Association (MCA) has proudly announced that three players from the state delivered...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Need to address de-escalation; competition should not turn into conflict: EAM in Beijing

NATIONAL 0
BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 14: India and China should build...

Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 14: The preliminary report into the...

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

NATIONAL 0
KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly...
Load more

Popular news

Need to address de-escalation; competition should not turn into conflict: EAM in Beijing

NATIONAL 0
BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 14: India and China should build...

Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 14: The preliminary report into the...

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

NATIONAL 0
KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge