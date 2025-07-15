Meghalaya players shine at 7th Ayodhana FIDE chess tournament

Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Shillong, July 14: The Meghalaya Chess Association (MCA) has proudly announced that three players from the state delivered impressive performances at the 7th Ayodhana International Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2025, held at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, from July 8 to 13.
Rijied Katrai was adjudged Best Player from the North-East, showcasing exceptional skill throughout the tournament. Khrawkupar Pajat secured the Best Player in the Below 1599 Rating category, a recognition that highlights his consistent and strategic gameplay. Meanwhile, Ras Lal Upadhyaya achieved a commendable 37th position overall, standing out in a highly competitive field.The MCA extended its heartfelt congratulations to all three players for their achievements and conveyed its best wishes for their continued success in the game. Their performances are a testament to the growing strength of chess in Meghalaya and the region.

