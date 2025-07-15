Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sara Ali Khan thanks audience for ‘accepting and loving Chumki’ from Metro…In Dino

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Actress Sara Ali Khan thanked the audience for ‘accepting and loving Chumki’, her character from the recently released romantic entertainer Metro…In Dino.
Treating her InstaFam with some goofy behind-the-scenes photos from Anurag Basu’s directorial, Sara penned a heartfelt gratitude note for the viewers.
She wrote on her IG: ‘Grateful, blessed and so so so happy… Thank you for all the love you’ve given our film and thank you accepting and loving Chumki too. P.S clearly there were was no middle ground with our moods.”
Previously, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sara revealed that she was surprised after witnessing director Anurag Basu’s process of putting the film together.
She stated that the filmmaker believes in giving his actors a lot of space and this often results in magical moments being created on the camera.\ Speaking to IANS, the Kedarnath actress said: “I was surprised throughout. I think that the minute you let go some surprising things land up happening. Basu da calls it magic. I feel like just being able to let free, let go and truly be present in the moments that we were because the whole set would come alive. There was just a palpable energy in general so you just had to let go not think and be there. And that was what we had to flow”.
The third and final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy after Life in a… Metro and Ludo, features Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles, along with others.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro In Dino has been jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. Metro…In Dino was released in the cinema halls on 4th July this year. (IANS)

Previous article
Kelly Osbourne reacts to rumours of her dad Ozzy ‘dying’
Next article
Yo Yo Honey Singh pays tribute to A R Rahman with special tattoo
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Need to address de-escalation; competition should not turn into conflict: EAM in Beijing

BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 14: India and China should build on “good progress” in normalising the bilateral ties to...
NATIONAL

Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions

NEW DELHI, July 14: The preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI171 last month has...
NATIONAL

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their...
SPORTS

Meghalaya Athletics body concludes first phase of selection trials

Tura, July 14: The Meghalaya Athletics Association (MAA) has successfully wrapped up the first phase of its Selection...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Need to address de-escalation; competition should not turn into conflict: EAM in Beijing

NATIONAL 0
BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 14: India and China should build...

Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 14: The preliminary report into the...

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

NATIONAL 0
KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly...
Load more

Popular news

Need to address de-escalation; competition should not turn into conflict: EAM in Beijing

NATIONAL 0
BEIJING/NEW DELHI, July 14: India and China should build...

Air India CEO says crash probe raises more questions

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 14: The preliminary report into the...

Tribal couple tied to wooden plough, paraded through village for marrying within clan

NATIONAL 0
KORAPUT, (Odisha) July 14: A young couple was allegedly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge