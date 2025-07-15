Yo Yo Honey Singh pays tribute to A R Rahman with special tattoo

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary composer A.R. Rahman by getting a tattoo in his honor. Calling him a “living legend,” Singh revealed the special gesture as a mark of respect for Rahman’s incredible contribution to Indian music. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared a video in which he is seen getting a tattoo on his back. The Brown Rang hit-maker is also heard singing Rahman’s popular track Tu Hi Re while getting inked. In the clip, Honey Singh said, “This is for my love for the lovely legend Mr. A R Rahman. I love you sir. This is for you. Thank you for blessing me with your music. You are the reason why I am musician today. I love you forever.” (IANS)