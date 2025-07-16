Wednesday, July 16, 2025
SPORTS

Assam CM inaugurates high performance sports centre

GUWAHATI, July 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated a high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in Kokrajhar.
A joint initiative of the Assam department of sports and youth welfare, Abhinav Futuristic Private Limited, Oil India Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited, the centre is the third of its kind after the same were dedicated in Guwahati and Jorhat respectively.
Built with a project cost of Rs 25.70 crore with an additional execution supervision cost of Rs 2.60 crore, the facilities incorporated in the centre include high performance sports training, injury management with advanced robotic rehabilitation, physiological and biomechanical assessment, nutritional assessment and support, physiological assessment and support, recovery services, etc.
Moreover, the centre also has laboratories such as motion analysis lab, gait lab and biomechanics lab, recovery lab, rehabilitation lab, para-athletics performance lab, etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the centre has been designed to be a boon for Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
“With the inauguration of the centre in Kokrajhar, Assam has become the first state in the country to have three high performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in a very short span of time. The centre will help create Olympic-level value addition in Kokrajhar for the players of BTR and adjoining areas,” he said.

