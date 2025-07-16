India’s self-sabotage leave them chasing shadows

London, July 15: After fifteen gripping days of Test cricket, India find themselves trailing 1-2 in a series that, by most metrics, they’ve largely controlled. Yet despite dictating the tempo for long stretches, winning more sessions, and showing flashes of dominance, the scoreboard tells a different story.

And as they head to Manchester, the harsh truth is clear: it’s not England’s brilliance alone that has turned the tide, but India’s own string of errors and misjudgements.

On the surface, the scoreline feels harsh. India have, at various points, looked the stronger team. But throughout this series, they’ve been let down by lapses—some mental, some tactical, and others downright avoidable.

It’s a frustrating pattern, one that echoes their recent tour of Australia, where an early lead and multiple promising positions eventually slipped away due to inconsistency and missed chances.

The third Test at Lord’s was a microcosm of this trend. A series of mix-ups between Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy on day three nearly resulted in a needless run-out, epitomising India’s uncertain running and indecision under pressure. The duo survived, but the moment was symptomatic of the chaos that has occasionally plagued India’s campaign.

Earlier in the same match, a pivotal ball-change request proved costly. After striking early on the second morning with the second new ball, India unexpectedly asked for a replacement just ten overs later.

The replacement, oddly worn out, killed the swing that had troubled England’s tail. What should have been a collapse turned into a recovery, with England pushing their total from 287-7 to 353-7 by lunch—an hour and a half in which India completely lost control.

Then came the turning point of the Test. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were building a game-defining partnership and appeared to have England on the back foot. But a rash single attempt three balls before lunch cost India dearly.

Pant’s run-out, followed by Rahul’s dismissal right after the break, triggered a collapse that saw India’s innings wrapped up just as they had reached level terms. In a match of fine margins, that moment shifted momentum England’s way.

The missteps carried into the final innings. Chasing 193, India lost four wickets in less than 18 overs on the fourth evening, squandering an opportunity to build a platform for a fifth-day push.

By stumps, they were reeling at 58-4—an open door for England, who stormed through the next morning to seal the win. Even though Jadeja fought valiantly, the damage had already been done.

India’s fielding has also come under scrutiny. Crucial drops—KL Rahul letting off Jamie Smith on 5, Brydon Carse reprieved twice—cost India dearly.

These weren’t isolated incidents; they mirrored mistakes from the Australia series and earlier Tests in this campaign. Combined, the fielding errors have allowed opponents to add over 250 extra runs.

Even with the bat, India’s decision-making has faltered. In Leeds, after reaching 430-3, a reckless shot from Shubman Gill triggered a collapse.

The team folded for 471, letting a position of dominance evaporate. Similarly, in the same match, a puzzling decision to bat for an extra half an hour with little reward left them just one over to attack a fatigued England lineup late in the day.

The tactical choices, too, have left fans and experts puzzled. From passive field settings to avoidable extras—India conceded 63 in the third Test alone, including a staggering 36 byes—every small error has chipped away at their advantage. Debutant wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, stepping in for Pant, struggled on an inconsistent pitch, and though he deserves patience, Test cricket rarely offers such luxury.

Now, needing back-to-back wins to claim the series, India stand at a familiar crossroads.

Their position isn’t the result of being outclassed but of not capitalising on their moments. The dominant team on paper and often on the pitch, they’ve let the tide turn too many times through their own doing.

It’s not a question of talent or potential, but of precision and nerve at crucial junctures. And if India are to script a turnaround at Old Trafford, they must first stop tripping over their own feet. (Agencies)