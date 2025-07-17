Russian attack on Ukraine energy grid injures 15

KYIV, July 16: Russia launched a major overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, injuring at least 15 people and heavily targeting energy infrastructure across four cities: Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih (President Zelenskyy’s hometown), Vinnytsia, and Odesa. According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia fired 400 Shahed and decoy drones along with one ballistic missile in its latest escalation of attacks on civilian areas.

The strikes come as tensions mount ahead of a September 2 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, demanding that Russia reach a peace agreement in the three-year war or face harsh new sanctions. Two previous rounds of peace talks yielded little beyond prisoner swaps, and no date has yet been set for a third.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia continues its strategy of terror and stressed the urgent need for enhanced air defenses, more interceptors, and international resolve. “Russia does not change its strategy,” he said. “To counter this terror, we need a systemic strengthening of defense.”

Trump has pledged to send additional weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems, marking his firmest stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin since returning to the White House. However, some U.S. lawmakers and European officials voiced concern that the 50-day deadline might allow Russia to gain more ground before any possible peace deal.

Despite mounting Western pressure, Putin shows no signs of backing down. The United Nations estimates that over 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the war, and tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed on both sides along the 1,000-kilometer front.

The Institute for the Study of War stated that Putin likely believes victory can be achieved through incremental battlefield gains and by outlasting Western military support for Ukraine.

Though European officials welcomed Trump’s renewed commitment, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called for shared responsibility. “We welcome President Trump’s announcement… but we would like to see the U.S. share the burden,” she said. (AP)