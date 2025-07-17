Thursday, July 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Thai woman held for blackmailing monks

By: Agencies

Date:

BANGKOK, July 16: Thai police have arrested Wilawan Emsawat, a woman accused of seducing senior Buddhist monks into sexual relationships and extorting large sums of money to keep the affairs secret. The scandal has rocked Buddhist institutions in Thailand, leading to the disrobing of at least nine abbots and senior monks. Wilawan, in her mid-30s, was arrested in Nonthaburi province on charges including extortion, money laundering, and receiving stolen goods.
Investigators found that Wilawan received around 385 million baht (USD 11.9 million) over three years, much of which was spent on online gambling. Police traced significant payments from monks, including one senior monk who transferred funds from his temple’s bank account. The probe began after a prominent abbot abruptly left monkhood, allegedly blackmailed by Wilawan, who claimed to be pregnant and demanded 7.2 million baht (USD 222,000).
Wilawan’s phones contained tens of thousands of intimate photos and videos of monks, which were reportedly used for blackmail. Thai monks, mainly from the Theravada sect, are required to remain celibate and avoid physical contact with women, making the allegations particularly scandalous.
The case has caused public outrage and prompted calls for reform. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urged authorities to tighten laws around monks and temple finances to restore trust in Buddhism. The Central Investigation Bureau has set up a Facebook page to report monk misconduct and pledged a nationwide crackdown.
Deputy Commissioner Jaroonkiat Pankaew called Wilawan dangerous and emphasized swift action, believing the investigation will lead to significant changes in Buddhist institutions. (AP)

