World Watch

Pak flood crisis: 140 dead, 24 in Punjab alone

LAHORE, July 16: Over 140 people have died and over 150 injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab province, Pakistan, in the last 24 hours. Intermittent rain continued overnight in Lahore and several other districts, with the current spell expected to continue until Thursday. In Lahore, 12 people were killed in three roof collapse incidents caused by a thunderstorm, including five members of the same family, including young girls. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported a total of 116 deaths in rain-related incidents since June 26, with 44 reported in Punjab, 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to facilitate proper rescue works. (PTI)

Two cops gunned down in KPK province

LAHORE, July 16: Two police officers and a terrorist were killed in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The officers were killed near Yadgar Check post, while the terrorist was shot dead in the same district. The deceased was a notorious outlaw linked to multiple previous attacks. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police are continuing search operations to locate and apprehend remaining suspects. In Lakki Marwat district, unidentified assailants blew up a major gas pipeline using explosives, disrupting gas supply to various regions. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the terrorist attack on police personnel and praised the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the war against terrorism. (PTI)

Three killed in clashes at NCP rally in Bangladesh

DHAKA, July 16: Three people were killed and several injured during violent clashes surrounding a rally by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj, the hometown of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The violence erupted between police and supporters of the banned Awami League ahead of the student-led NCP’s planned rally. The deceased, including Dipto Saha, 25, and Ramazan Kazi, 18, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. Additional paramilitary forces were deployed, and a 22-hour curfew was imposed. Protesters armed with bamboo sticks and bricks vandalized police vehicles and the local administration’s car, leading to gunfire from law enforcement. Despite disruptions, the NCP held a rally on a damaged stage, with leaders vowing to “liberate Gopalganj from Mujibism” if justice was not served. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the violence, calling it a grave violation of rights. His office blamed banned Awami League factions for the attacks and promised accountability. The unrest reflects deepening political tensions since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, which has sparked renewed scrutiny of her late father’s legacy as Bangladesh’s independence leader. (PTI)