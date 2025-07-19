Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Baksho Bondi to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Actor Tillotama Shome’s Bengali film Baksho Bondi will serve as the opening at the 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
The film, co-produced by Shome and actor Jim Sarbh, will have its official Australian premiere on August 14, setting the stage for the 16th edition of the festival.
Directed by first-time filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, the film is set in a Kolkata suburb and follows Maya, played by Shome, a working woman whose story unfolds through moments of quiet strength and resilience.
The movie, titled “Shadowbox” in English, had its world premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. It is a co-production between India, France, the US and Spain.
“‘Baksho Bondi’ is incredibly close to my heart. Playing Maya was a lesson in listening to silences, in discovering strength in small acts, and in understanding how quiet resilience shapes women’s lives in a world that often overlooks them.
“After Berlin, bringing Maya’s story to Melbourne feels special… because of the incredible strength and spirit of inclusion that radiates from Mitu, the festival director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This film is a love letter to working women, to dusty afternoons in Barrackpore and to the courage that quietly persists even when no one is watching,’ Shome said in a statement. (PTI)

Previous article
Tiger Shroff surprises dad Jackie during Hunter S2 trailer launch
Next article
Actors Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt and Karan Tacker pose for photographs during the premiere of Tanvi The Great, in Mumbai
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Actors Anupam Kher, Shubhangi Dutt and Karan Tacker pose for photographs during the premiere of Tanvi The Great, in Mumbai

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Tiger Shroff surprises dad Jackie during Hunter S2 trailer launch

Actor Jackie Shroff received a big surprise during the trailer launch of his forthcoming action series Hunter 2...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Meant for global domination’

Bebo wishes PeeCee on her 43rd birthday Actress Kareena Kapoor said ‘You were meant for global domination’ as she...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Entertainment Buzz

Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sell out in minutes The tickets for the upcoming film The Odyssey from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge