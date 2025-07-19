Entertainment Buzz

Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sell out in minutes

The tickets for the upcoming film The Odyssey from the acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan were sold out in minutes after going live for the first screening shows, a year before its release. Featuring a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron, the film is slated to hit the big screen on July 17. IMAX shared the news of the pre-sale of the tickets for the first screenings on Thursday, on its official Instagram handle. The post featured the schedule of the first screenings. ‘Get tickets now to experience the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie – A film by Christopher Nolan. In theatres 7 17 2026. Link in Bio,’ read the caption. According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the July 17-19 weekend and preview showings have been entirely sold out at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City, the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, and the Regal Irvine Spectrum in Orange County. The tickets in San Francisco, Dublin and Ontario are about the get sold out. (PTI)

Freida Pinto to lead series Unaccustomed Earth

Actress Freida Pinto is all set to star in streaming giant Netflix‘s upcoming series Unaccustomed Earth, an adaptation of the Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection. Pinto will play Parul Chaudhury in the series, which was originally announced in April. As previously reported, Netflix has commissioned eight episodes, reports variety.com. The official tagline for the show states that it is “an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging.” “Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, Unaccustomed Earth invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge. Pinto is known for her breakout role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire by Danny Boyle, which marked her debut in cinema. (IANS)

Michelle Monaghan joins John Cena and Eric Andre in Little Brother

Hollywood actor Michelle Monaghan, best known for her role in the third season of the HBO’s acclaimed series The White Lotus and films such as Mission: Impossible III, and Source Code, is set to star in the upcoming comedy feature Little Brother. The 49-year-old actor will appear alongside the previously announced cast comprising John Cena and Eric Andre, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline. Directed by Matt Spicer of Ingrid Goes West fame, Little Brother follows a famous real estate agent whose carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric little brother unexpectedly reappears. (PTI)

India’s maiden Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan gets biopic

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Take Off, Malik, and Locarno title Ariyippu, is set to direct the tentatively titled “NK 370”, chronicling the extraordinary journey of Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver. Motorsport gave me everything. This film gives that story to the world,” said Karthikeyan. The film follows Karthikeyan’s remarkable rise from a rebellious boy in Coimbatore to the international racing circuit, overcoming class, color, and crashes to reach Formula One’s pinnacle. “Narain Karthikeyan’s journey isn’t just about racing. It’s about belief — in yourself, your country, and a dream no one else can see. That’s what drew me to this story,” said Narayanan. (IANS)